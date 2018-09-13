Osun APC Candidate Takes Free Medical Mission to Iwo

The All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate in Osun State, Alhaji Gboyega Oyetola, has gifted free healthcare services to over 2000 residents of Iwo.

The project is being undertaken in partnership with the Development Support International, an organisation with rich experience in medical outreach projects.

The Project Manager, Ilerioluwa Free Health Mission, Dr. Adebola Odunsi, said over 200 medical doctors, nurses, pharmacists, dentists, ophthalmologists, optometrists, pharmacy technicians and logistics workers, treated the huge number of people at an open field opposite Iwo Local Government Area secretariat.

He said the team offered free treatment including surgeries in five broad areas, including eye care, general outpatient, dental care, emergency medical services and health education.

“Through surgeries, lumps were removed in several parts of the body; cataract was removed from the eyes of many patients, while hernias were also corrected through surgeries.

“It is very important our people support leaders that are interested in the health of the citizens. Prior to this exercise, we did a population estimate and found out that for us to be able to undergo this initiative; we need at least 200 medical personnel with specialised services. This has helped us in undergoing about 300 surgeries to residents of Iwo,” he said.

Commenting on the project after undergoing eye test, the Oluwo of Iwo, Oba Abdulrasheed Akanbi, commended Oyetola, stressing that the politician has brought succour to his subjects.

He said: “Many residents were suffering ill-health due to poverty but this free health initiative has brought succour to them. Efforts like this should be lauded irrespective of who is behind it.”

He told his enthusiastic subjects to ignore any attempt to demean the initiative by describing it as political.

While stressing that the project brought smile to the faces of thousands of poor people who cannot afford medical care, he challenged other politicians to emulate Oyetola.

“Even if they describe this as political, it is welcome here. As long as it benefits my people, we are happy to have it. Let other politicians bring good initiatives like this to Iwo, we will also embrace it. But it is easier said than done,” the monarch said.

He also expressed gratitude to all members of the medical team for leaving their jobs in foreign countries and Lagos to offer free services to his subjects.