(UPDATED) Buhari Appoints New DSS DG

Omololu Ogunmade in Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari Friday night named Yusuf Magaji Bichi as the new Director-General of the Department of State Services (DSS).

Bichi will take over from Mr. Mathew Sieyefa, who has been the head of the secret service in acting capacity since the sack of Mr. Lawal Daura by Acting President Yemi Osinbajo on August 7, over his unilateral decision to deploy DSS operatives to take over National Assembly without authorisation.

According to a statement by Malam Garba Shehu, his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Bichi’s appointment takes immediate effect.

Describing the new appointee as a core secret service operative, Shehu said he attended Danbatta Secondary School, Kano State College of Advanced Studies and Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria where he graduated with a degree in Political Science.

He also said the new DG began his career in the security division of the cabinet office in Kano, from where he joined the defunct Nigerian Security Organisation (NSO), the precursor of the present DSS.

The statement added that Bichi had undergone training in intelligence processing analysis, agent handling recruitment and intelligence processing in the United Kingdom, as well as strategic training at the National Defence College.

It also said the new DSS boss came to the job with skills in intelligence gathering, research analysis, conflict management, general investigation, risk and vulnerability operations, counter intelligence and protective operation as well as human resources management.

The statement added: “In the course of his career, Mr. Bichi has worked as the State Director of Security in Jigawa, Niger, Sokoto and Abia States.

“He was at various times the Director, National Assembly Liaison, (National War College), Director at National Headquarters in the Directorate of Security Enforcement, Directorate of Operations, Directorate of Intelligence, Directorate of Inspection and Directorate of Administration and Finance.

“He also served as Director at State Service Academy.

Mr Bichi is married and with children.”