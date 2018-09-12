PDP Announces New Dates for Primaries

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Tuesday announced new dates for State House of Assembly, National Assembly and governorship primaries of the party ahead of the 2019 general elections.

The main opposition party in the new time table revealed that the last day for the purchase of submission of Expression of Interest and Nomination Forms that was supposed to end yesterday, September 11 has now been extended to September 18.

The new dates according to a party source may not be unconnected with the huge patronage the party continues to receive for expression of interest on the various elective offices up for grabs in the 2019 elections.

According to a notice signed by the National Organising Secretary of PDP, Col. Austin Akobondu (rtd) and made available to journalists yesterday in Abuja, the party has fixed September 20 for screening the National Assembly, governorship and presidential aspirants.

The party said on September 15, it would elect candidates will vie for seats in the States’ Houses of Assembly, while appeals arising from the exercise earlier fixed for September 17, will now hold on October 4, 2018.

The party also said that Senatorial congresses and appeals will hold on September 28 and September 29, respectively, while governorship primaries will hold on September 26 with appeals slated for September 28.

The notice added that the congresses into the National Assembly will hold on September 30 as against the earlier date of September 28.

According to the party, the appeals on these congresses hold on October 2 in the new timetable.