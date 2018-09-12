Mark Appoints Senator Kure Campaign DG

By George Okoh in Makurdi

Peoples Democratic Party Presidential hopeful, Senator David Mark, has appointed Senator Zainab Abdulkadir Kure as the Director General of his campaign organisation.

In a press release by his media Adviser, Mr Paul Mumeh, Kure, who was first lady of Niger State between 1999 and 2007, was in the Senate between 2007 and 2015.

She represented Niger South Senatorial District on the platform of the PDP.

A consummate politician, Senator Kure was the Chairman, Senate Committee on Environment and National Planning, when Senator Mark held sway as the President of the 7th and 8thSenate.

Senator Mark also appointed an Abuja-based legal practitioner, Abba Ejembi, as the spokesperson for his Campaign Organisation.

Ejembi is a seasoned lawyer and public commentator.

The appointments take immediate effect.