Election Budget : Groups March on N’Assembly Thursday

*Want budget passed by Sept 18

By Deji Elumoye in Abuja

Two election monitoring groups – Election Monitor and Movement for Transparency Elections – have expressed concern over the delay by the National Assembly to pass the 2019 election budget submitted to the legislature by President Muhammadu Buhari on July 17.

To drive home their worry and apprehension, the two groups are to embark on a protest march to the National Assembly premises on Thursday.

The Convener of the protest march, Mr Biodun Ajijola, in a statement issued in Abuja said the groups were demanding that the 2019 election budget proposals be passed by the federal legislature on or before September 18.

He warned that if there was further delay in passing and releasing the 2019 Elections budget beyond the September 18, “then we would call on Nigerians from all walks of life to embark on sustained protests daily and simultaneously nationwide until the whole election budget is passed and released to INEC.

According to him, it is germane to remember that Nigeria is greater than any individual or group of persons and that those that feel that they are greater than Nigeria should remember that there is a day of reckoning for everyone.

“We want all Nigerians to know that our nation will triumph and overcome every agenda and attempt to truncate the hard-fought democracy so many have paid the ultimate price for. The people shall prevail.

“It’s quite unfortunate and completely unacceptable that the National Assembly is even considering postponing its resumption till the second week in October 2018 because its members are going to take part in political party primaries. What’s the logic in going for primaries and refusing to conclusively approve the budget for the same election they wish to participate in?”

Ajijola then asked Nigerians to ponder why it is taking so long for the National Assembly to pass the 2019 general elections budget and what are the implications of further delay ?

He therefore called on all well meaning Nigerians to come out for a peaceful march to the National Assembly on Thursday, September 13 “with the take off point being Unity Fountain by 8am.”