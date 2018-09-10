Gombe Gubernatorial Aspirant Hails Defection of Dankwambo’s Brother to APC

From Segun Awofadeji in Gombe

Reactions have continued to trail the defection of Gombe State Governor Ibrahim Hassan Dankwambo’s younger brother, Buhari Muhammad Dankwambo, and his political associate, Auwal Abdullahi, from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The duo last week formally defected from the PDP to APC despite pressure said to have been mounted by the governor and some prominent politicians in the state to stop them.

Speaking on the development Tuesday evening, a gubernatorial aspirant of APC in the state, Alhaji Habu Muazu, saluted their courage and resolve to align with the change agenda of the federal government and determination to work with others to effect the necessary change in the administration of Gombe State.

He said: “We assure them that the APC in the state is open, ready and prepared to accept them into its fold and treat them with all the respect they deserve.”

Muazu said the move by the two politicians and their supporters should serve as an encouragement and eye-opener to all progressives still in the PDP to do the needful and join the APC.

“We urge them to take action now by joining hands with us to end PDP rule in the state,” he said.