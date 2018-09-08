PDP Will Win Ogun in 2019, Says Spokesman

By Oladipupo Awojobi

Governor Ibikunle Amosun of Ogun State has been told to forget about installing a successor from the All Progressives Congress (APC) as governor of the state in 2019.

The Publicity Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ogun State, Alhaji Malik Ibitoye, who said this in an interview, added that the APC-led government in the state was the worst in recent times.

Ibitoye accused Amosun of concentrating all the resources of the state in the development of urban areas, especially in the state capital, while neglecting the rural areas, thus encouraging large scale rural-urban migration.

The PDP spokesman alleged Governor Amosun of treating education with levity, saying that most higher institutions in the state are in a sorry state.

“Education has lost its value in Ogun State under Governor Amosun. He has not erected any structure in any of the educational institutions in the state as against what the PDP-led government under former Gbenga Daniel did.

“Daniel did not only establish ICT Polytechnics in all the regions of the state, he upgraded the Olabisi Onabanjo University (OOU) owned by the state government. He established the first University of Education in Nigeria, Tai Solarin University of Education (TASUED), apart from his other enviable achievements in the education sector that is yet to be equaled by this present government,” he said.

Ibitoye also noted some of the projects being embarked upon by the leading governorship aspirant in the PDP in the state, Hon. Oladipupo Adetutu, as a prelude to what the PDP had in stock for the people if the party was voted into power in 2019.

He stated that Adebutu, who is currently representing Ikenne/Shagamu/Remo in the House of Representatives, had donated over 1000 transformers to several communities in the state, which he said was happening for the first time in the state.

ibitoye said further that Adebutu, who is also the Chairman, House Committee on Rural Development, was reaching out to the people of the state as if he was the governor, adding that Amosun cannot point to any rural electrification project since he got to office in 2011.

“We are going to Oke Mosan to make things better from 2019. The APC-led government in Ogun State has destroyed the legacy of the founding fathers of the state and the people are calling for a real change,” he said.