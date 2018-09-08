Edo State Wins Inaugural South-south/South-east Rugby League

RocketBulls Rugby Football Club of Edo State defeated Delta Force Rugby Team of Delta State by 17 points to seven points at Emotan College grounds in Benin City in a tightly contested encounter to emerge the inaugural South-south/South-east Rugby League Champions.

In the Women’s match, PitsBull Rugby Football Club of Edo State also defeated the Abia Lioness Rugby Team by 17 points to nill.

With this win by the Edo State Rugby Team, they have qualified for the National Rugby League finals playoff against the Lagos Rugby League Champions Cowrie Rugby Football Club to determine the Southern Champions, with the winners going on to play in the National Rugby League Super Cup later in the year.

RocketBulls Rugby Club won the League with a league table points of 13 points, Delta Force Rugby Team came second with 8 points, East of the Niger Team who walked over Warri Wolves Rugby Team have 5points, while Warri Wolves Rugby Club are bottom with no point on the table.

In attendance were the Special Guest of Honour and former Edo State Commissioner for Sports, Mr. Brown Ebewele who brought Rugby to Edo State during his glorious years as Director of Sports.