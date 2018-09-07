Honeywell Donates Patrol Van to Benue Social Investment Programme

Mary Nnah

In continued fulfilment of its corporate social responsibility, Honeywell Flour Mills Plc has donated a monitoring and patrol Hilux Vehicle to Benue Social Investment Programme (SIP).

Donating the vehicle on behalf of the Honeywell Flour Mills Plc, the North Central Zonal Sales Manager, Sama Samuel said the gesture is the organisation’s modest way of contributing to the monitoring and evaluation of the Social Investment Scheme in the state, particularly its home- grown school feeding programme.

Samuel, accompanied by the managing director, Securage Communications Services, Efosa Cliff-Ogiugo and the Benue State Sales Manager of Honeywell, Samuel Ogumamhi, said Honeywell Flour Mills Plc will not relent in living up to its corporate social responsibility and urged SIP to put the vehicle so donated to proper use.

The Benue State Focal Person of SIP, Mr.Terris Damsa, who received the vehicle on behalf of the state government, lauded the management of the company for the gesture and for supporting SIP as stated in the Memoranda of Understanding (MoU).

Damsa maintained that the vehicle given to the state SIP, apart from easing the logistic problem being faced by the organisation, will further enable them to deliver on the mandate and responsibilities of their organisation.