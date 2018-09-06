Victims of Bandits’ Attack in Sokoto Seek Security Protection to Harvest Farm Produce

By Mohammed Aminu in Sokoto

Victims of bandits’ attack in Tabanni village of Rabah Local Government Area of Sokoto State Thursday appealed to security agencies in the state to provide them with adequate security to enable them harvest and evacuate their farm produce.

The spokesman of the victims, Malam Hantsi Marafa, made the plea during a chat with newsmen at the Internally Displaced Persons’ camp (IDPs) in Gandi town of Rabah in the council area.

He said the call became necessary, as the crops they planted in the village before the attacks were ripe for harvest.

Marafa explained that the crops planted by the farmers included maize, beans, soya beans, groundnut and millet, among others.

He emphasised that since the attack on the village by bandits which led to the loss of lives of over 40 villagers, they had been living in a camp in Gandi town of Rabah Local Government Area.

According to him, the victims are scared of going back to the village to harvest and evacuate their crops for fear of attack by bandits.

“As you are aware, we planted our crops before the attack on our community by bandits which led to loss of lives of many people.

“Since then, we have been living in a camp in Gandi town and currently

being assisted by the state government for our daily needs.

“However, the crops we planted are due for harvest but we are afraid to go back to our farms because of fear of bandits who are still hiding in the bush.

“Therefore, we are pleading with security agencies especially the military to provide us with security to enable us go back and harvest the crops,” he said.

He stated that the crops were worth several million of naira and as such they could not afford to allow them to waste.

“We have invested so much money in our farms and cannot allow it to go down the drain,” Marafa added.

Some bandits had on July 10, 2018 attacked Tabanni village killing more than 40 people.