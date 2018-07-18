Seriki Adinoyi in Jos

The military Special Task Force (STF) in charge of security in Plateau State has paraded additional seven suspects in connection with recent attacks in Barkin Ladi and Riyom Local Government Areas (LGAs) of the state.

While parading the suspects at the STF command headquarters in Jos, the state capital yesterday, the acting Director, Defence Information at the Defence Headquarters, Abuja, Brigadier General John Agie, told journalists that “l came in from Abuja today (yesterday) in continuation of our intelligence gathering and intensive investigation over what happened in the state last month.

“Our troops are still after those who are involved in the attacks on June 23, and that led to the arrest of the two suspects.”

He said: “Among the seven suspects are Ibrahim Choji and Ahmadu Ibrahim. These two suspects were part of those who attacked Zongo village on June 23.”

“We also have three other suspects here – one Shuaibu Suleman, Buhari Shuaibu, Zakamin Abdulkadri, these ones were part of the suspects that attacked Josho village of Bokkos on July 14.

“After this parade, we are going to hand them over to the police for further investigation and prosecution,” he added.

“Meanwhile, our intelligence is working round the clock in the villages to fish out these attackers, and as soon as we get them, we will let the public know, and they will be treated according to the law.

“We had paraded 11 suspects before now, and here we are parading another seven suspects, and all of them are in connection to the attacks. So we have 18 suspects so far.”

Ahmadu Ibrahim, however denied ever participating in the said attacks, claiming that he was arrested on his way from a cattle market in Bukuru.

Meanwhile, the recent attacks in the state have divided the state along ethnic lines, with the Coalition of Plateau Patriots, a pressure group in the state, blaming the Berom ethnic group over last Saturday’s attack on Lalong during his visit to the camp of the IDPs.