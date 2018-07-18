Nume Ekeghe

Citi has been adjudged as the world’s Best Investment Bank at the Euromoney Awards for Excellence held in London recently.

The bank was also named World’s Best Bank for Financing, World’s Best Bank for Corporate Responsibility, among other awards.

Commenting on the awards, the President of Citi and Head of Citi’s Institutional Clients Group, Mr. Jamie Forese, said: “Citi has had a tremendous 12 months, delivering on our commitments by leveraging the synergies of our ICG platform.

“We continue to see evidence in our results that our major advantage when serving large, sophisticated clients is our global network — one that cannot be replicated by our competition. Being

recognised by Euromoney is a testament to our capabilities.”

On being named World’s Best Bank for Corporate Responsibility, Citi’s Executive Vice President for Global Public Affairs and Chair of the Citi Foundation, Ed Skyler said: “The societal issues impacting our communities today require a different level of engagement from companies. It’s no longer about being a good corporate citizen.

“We must use our business, our philanthropy and our voice to stand for issues that matter most.”

Also, the CEO of Citi Nigeria, Akin Dawodu, said the award was a further proof of the uniqueness of Citi’s footprint and its ability to put its expertise and products at the disposal of its customers, wherever they may be.

“We are all proud to be part of such a great and unique institution and will continue to put our clients at the forefront of everything we do,” Dawodu added.

Commenting on Citi’s success, Euromoney noted that: “The rationale behind Citi’s nomination as the world’s best investment bank this year is simple, but impressive. In every part of the world that Euromoney considered the credentials of the leading regional investment banks, Citi was a genuine contender.”

Citi was also recognised across a number of regional categories namely Best Investment Bank in Central and Eastern Europe, Spain, Middle East and Chile, Best Bank for Corporate Responsibility in North America, Best bank for Financing in Africa and Latin America, Best bank for Advisory in Western Europe, Best Bank for Sustainable Finance in Latin America and Best Bank for Transaction Services in Africa and Central and Eastern Europe