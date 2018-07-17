Mohammed Aminu in Gusau

The Zamfara State Police Command has said that it foiled an attempt by bandits to attack Tangaram community in Anka Local Government Area of the state.

This was contained in a statement signed by the Police Public Relations Officer of the command, Muhammad Shehu, in Gusau Tuesday.

The statement said the command mobilised a team of policemen to the

community and engaged the bandits in gun battle, after which one was shot dead while others escaped with various degrees of bullet wounds.

According to the statement, “There was attempt by the bandits at the early hours of Saturday, July 14, to attack Tangaram community which was foiled by the police.

“The command which mobilised a team of policemen to the scene, engaged

“One AK 47 rifle with 16 rounds of live ammunition was recovered while the policemen are already combing the surrounding forest to arrest the fleeing bandits.”

It further said the command also arrested 72 suspected criminals and

recovered 73 motorcycles from them.

The statement noted that the police were perturbed by the increase in the use of unregistered motorcycles by the bandits to carry out kidnapping and other crimes in the state.

“The state police command has embarked on massive raid on some

identified criminal hideouts across the state. An operation carried out on Sunday, July 15, by the command led to the arrest of the suspects and recovery of 73 motorcycles from them.

“All the suspects are in police custody undergoing interrogation after which they will be charged to court for prosecution,’’ the statement concluded.

The statement therefore called on members of the public who lost their motorcycles to criminals to come to the state police headquarters to claim them.