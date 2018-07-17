As part of its commitment to continually meet national and international standards and provide superior services to clients, JC international, an inspection and training company has received the Enhanced Survey Programme (ESP)certification from American Bureau of Shipping (ABS).

The certification which is an upgrade of the ABS Non-ESP qualified JC International to perform Hull Gauging services on ABS class of oil tank vessels, oil bunkers, FPSOs (Floating Production Storage and Offloading), rigs and tank farms.

Speaking on the milestone, the Service Delivery Manager, JC International, Charles Onyuku, explained that the company would continue to provide best-in-class solutions to address clients’ specific challenges.

“As market demands expand, we will continue to invest in our people and processes; and maintain excellence in conformance with international standards”; he said.

Also, Head, Quality Assurance and Quality Control (QAQC), JC International, Theo Aren, noted that the certification affirmed JC International’s Quality Management System ability to steadily provide gauging services on MODU, oil tank vessels, FPSOs, tank farms and oil bunkers which ABS surveyors may rely on to make decisions affecting classification or statutory surveys.

The Principal Surveyor-in-charge, ABS Lagos, Richard Ighoroje commended JC International for its commitment towards maintaining international standards, stating that the certification was awarded to the company after a rigorous audit during which the company was found worthy, in accordance with ABS guidelines and requirements for service providers.