The Edo State Government has condoled with the family of late Benedict Pius Sanni, a Junior Secondary School (JSS) 3 student of Eyaen Secondary School in Uhunmwode Local Government Area, Edo State, who was electrocuted.

Late Benedict was reported to have been electrocuted by a faulty electric pole on his way back from school on Thursday July 12, 2018.

The state government delegation, led by the Commissioner for Education, Hon. Emmanuel Agbale, who visited the grieving parents of the child, described the loss of the student as huge, and not only to the parents, but to the state and Nigeria.

Earlier at the weekend, the Chief of Staff to Governor Godwin Obaseki, Chief Taiwo Akerele, visited the family of Late Benedict, and extended the governor’s sympathy to them.

Agbale assured the family of the state governor’s sympathy, adding that ongoing investigations would unravel the immediate and remote causes of the incident and the culpability of officials of the Benin Electricity Distribution Company (BEDC), so as to guard against re-occurrence.

Agbale asked the parents to inform the state government of the burial plans for the child.

After visiting the bereaved family, Hon. Agbale visited the Eyaen Secondary School to sympathise with staff and students of the school over the sad incident.

At the School, the Commissioner tasked students to always look out for each other, noting that the state government was sad about the incident.

He expressed displeasure over series of unsavoury reports received concerning behaviours of the students, noting, “All students must desist from unruly behaviour as anyone found wanting would be disciplined appropriately.”

He also tasked teachers to be alive to their responsibilities and assist the students to cultivate good morals that would be useful to them and the society.