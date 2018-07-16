By Rebecca Ejifoma

The Lagos State Police Command has arrested one Mustapha Ahmed, 23, for allegedly deceiving a student of a College of Education and raping her under the guise of spiritual cleansing in Ikorodu area of the state.

The suspect, who claims to be a Muslim cleric, met his waterloo after he allegedly raped the student, whom he said would die in 24 hours if she was not cleansed through sexual intercourse.

According to the Lagos Commissioner of Police, Imohimi Edgal, the Alfa was said to have deceived her with a vision. “He told the victim that he saw a vision that she would die in the next 24 hours,” the CP said.

The Police boss added that the victim then decided to do the spiritual cleansing Ahmed recommended if she must live.

“He took her to Ikorodu area from Bariga, where he had carnal knowledge of her as solution to the spiritual problem”.

Responding to the allegations, Ahmed admitted that he committed the crime. He said his girlfriend, the victim’s friend, brought her for consultation.

“I liked her when my girlfriend brought her around. So, I called her that I saw a vision for her. I told her we would go to Ikorodu, my house, for the cleansing because Bariga is my mother’s area,” he said.

He spoke further that he instructed the victim to bathe and pray three times each. “She bathed the first time and prayed. The second time, I secretly put a live frog in her water.

“She ran out and told me there was a frog in her water. I replied that it was a bad omen and the solution was for a man to sleep with her,” Ahmed confessed.

Accordingly, the Alfa advised the victim to call her boyfriend to complete the cleansing but she said he was far away.

He expressed: “Because of the urgency, she suggested that I did it with her to save her. So, I slept with her. But I didn’t wipe the blood.”

On why he did what he did, he replied that he loved the victim but did not know how to tell her. “She is my girlfriend’s friend. I couldn’t tell her I love her.”

With this, the CP called on parents to be more vigilant. “It is important for guardians and caregivers to monitor their female children especially, not to be victims of rape.”

“The suspect will be charged to court on completion of investigation,” Edgal said.