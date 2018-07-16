By Adibe Emenyonu in Benin City



Unidentified assailants have reportedly killed four policemen attached to the Sabongida-Ora Divisional Police Headquarters in Owan West Local Government Area (LGA) of Edo State, and set their bodies and operational vehicle ablaze.

It was gathered that the incident occurred on Saturday evening at Uzebba-Aviose junction along Ifon road, Sabongida-Ora.

It was also learnt that after killing their victims, the perpetrators were said to have made away with their guns.

According to an eyewitness living around the area, “Nobody can really explain what happened because there was no sound of gun shots. We only saw the police van burning and realised on a closer look, that there were four policemen burning inside.”

“The people responsible must have planned this thing as they carried out the job neatly. How do you explain killing of the officers and loading their dead bodies inside their van and setting it ablaze?”

“This check point has for long been in existence and we have never experienced anything of such – not even exchange of gun fire in the area. We are at a loss as to what must have happened and how it occurred. It is even more confusing as there was no incident of armed robbery around the area on Friday or Saturday,” he added.

When contacted for reaction, the state Commissioner of Police, Mr. Babatunde Kokumo, said he could note speak on the matter as he was in Ekiti State for the governorship election

Similarly, the Command’s spokesman, Mr Chidi Nwanbuzor, declined to speak, saying, “I am very busy now.”