*Mbappe, Kane, Courtois also on winners list

By Duro Ikhazuagbe in Moscow

Luka Modric was confirmed as the best player at the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia after the official awards were announced Sunday night. The Croatian midfielder won the adidas Golden Ball which is awarded to the best player by the FIFA Technical Study Group (TSG). Eden Hazard and Antoine Griezmann came second and third respectively.

The adidas Golden Boot was won by Harry Kane with 6 goals. Antoine Griezmann collected the Silver Boot while Romelu Lukaku won the Bronze.

Belgium’s Goalkeeper, Thibaut Courtois, collected the adidas Golden Glove while Spain took the FIFA Fair Play Trophy. The FIFA Young Player Award went to Kylian Mbappe .

Spain emerged the winner of the Fair Play trophy with a prize tag of $50,000 while Mbappe also bagged the Young Player of the Year trophy.