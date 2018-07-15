Omololu Ogunmade in Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has left Nigeria for the Netherlands to participate in the 20th anniversary commemoration of the adoption of the Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court (ICC), at The Hague.

In a statement by his Special Adviser on Media & Publicity, Mr. Femi Adesina, Buhari is the only world leader invited to deliver a keynote address during the Solemn Hearing commemorating the anniversary at Courtroom 1 of the ICC’s Headquarters at The Hague.

In buttressing Nigeria’s commitment as a member of the Assembly of States Parties to the Rome Statute of the ICC, the statement said the president, as the current anti-corruption champion for the African Union, would use the global platform to reaffirm Nigeria’s support to the fundamental values of the Rome Statute and the ideals of the ICC.

It added that Buhari would also highlight his administration’s campaign against corruption in Nigeria.

It further said at the event at the courtroom, the president would have a bilateral meeting with the ICC Prosecutor, Ms. Fatou Bensouda

According to the statement, Buhari will attend a dinner to be hosted by Judge Chile Eboe-Osuji, the President of the ICC who is a Nigerian.

It added that while in The Hague, Buhari will meet with the Prime Minister of the Netherlands, Mark Rutte, to discuss bilateral issues such as migration, peace and security, and economic cooperation.

The statement said the president and his delegation “will have a separate roundtable with some Dutch chief executive officers (CEOs) of companies based in Nigeria with a view to urging them to expand their investments, especially in agriculture, oil and gas in Nigeria.

“Buhari will also tour the Port of Rotterdam and Shell refinery Pernis, Hoogvliet. On the margins of the President’s visit, Nigeria and the Netherlands will sign a Memorandum of Understanding on bilateral consultations.

“Buhari’s delegation to the Netherlands will include Governor Simon Lalong of Plateau State; Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State; the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama; the Minister of Justice and Attorney-General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami.

“Others are the Minister of Agriculture, Audu Ogbeh; the Minister of State, Industry, Trade and Investment, Aisha Abubakar; the Group Managing Director, Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Maikanti Baru; and the Managing Director, Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), Hadiza Bala-Usman.”