By Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has congratulated Dr. Kayode Fayemi on his election as the Governor of Ekiti State.

The party noted that Fayemi ran an effective and positive campaign focused on his agenda of rebuilding the economy of the state and returning its lost values of integrity, prudence and decency.

In a statement issued by the party’s National Publicity Secretary, Mallam Bolaji Abdulahi, the party commended the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), security agencies, local and international observers, as well as other stakeholders for their admirable role in making the Ekiti gubernatorial election one in which the people’s will has prevailed.

“We thank the Ekiti electorate for voting en masse for our party’s candidate. This is a demonstration of their trust and confidence in Dr. Kayode Fayemi’s ability to deliver on his campaign promises and a rejection of the crude and pedestrian politics of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

“We assure the people of Ekiti and indeed all Nigerians, that our party is best placed to move the country forward and resolve the seemingly intractable problems that have held us back,” it said.