Mohammed Aminu in Sokoto

No fewer than 1,830 persons have benefitted from the medical outreach conducted by the Nigerian Army in Wurno Local Government Area of Sokoto State.

Speaking at the commencement of the event in Wurno town Sunday, the General Officer Commanding (GOC), 8 Division, Nigerian Army, Maj-Gen. Stevenson Olabanji, said the medical outreach was part of activities to mark the just concluded Nigerian Army Day celebration (NADCEL) in 2018.

He emphasised that the exercise was part of the civil-military activities of the Nigerian Army to ensure that the people receive medical attention and also be in good health.

Olabanji said the residents of the area benefitted from free distribution of insecticide mosquito nets, medical check up and treatment as well as polio vaccination.

The GOC, to this end, urged the residents of the area to take advantage of the free medical outreach.

In his remarks, the Commander, Military Hospital, Sokoto, Lt-Col. Igwe Ibila Amara, expressed satisfaction with the large turnout of the people for the medical outreach.

According to him, this is a testimony of the confidence the people still have in the Nigerian Army as an institution.

A village head in Wurno district, Mallam Shehu Mohammed, who spoke on

behalf of the beneficiaries, commended the Nigerian Army for the gesture.

He also lauded the military for the sacrifice in ensuring peace in the country, saying the gesture would go a long way in improving the standard of living of the people in the area.