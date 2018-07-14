The 4th edition of the Lagos International Badminton Classics will kick off from July 18-21 at the Molade Okoya-Thomas Hall, Teslim Balogun Stadium, Surulere.

The event is being facilitated by the Lagos State Government through the Lagos State Sports Commission and organised by the Lagos State Badminton Association.

Winners of this year’s edition will go home with more money as the prize money of the championship has been increased from $20,000 to $25,000.

No fewer than 22 countries had registered to participate in this year’s edition, amongst whom are Jordan, Egypt, Germany, Ghana, Israel, Ivory Coast, Benin Republic, Czech Republic, India, Malaysia and Nigeria, the host country, while 193 players across the world would be competing.

Sunday, July 15, has been set aside as the arrival date, while a badminton umpire course has also been fixed for July 16 through 18 at the Teslim Balogun Stadium’s Administration Conference Room, while the tournament proper serves off on Wednesday and ends with an elaborate final ceremony on Saturday.

Chairman of Lagos State Sports Commission, Dr. Kweku Tandoh, said the government of Lagos State has made all arrangements to ensure a smooth organisation of the Classics. He disclosed that the host state has 12 dependable stars among the players representing Nigeria in the Classics. Top among them are Anuoluwapo Opeyori and Godwin Olofua, ranked number 1 and 3 respectively.