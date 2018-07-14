For protecting and lifting telecoms investment in Nigeria, organisers of the Ghana Information Technology and Telecom Awards, GITTA, Instinct Waves, have honoured the Association of Telecommunications Companies of Nigeria ATCON, in the eighth edition of the award.

GITTA seeks to promote and recognise innovation and excellence in the Ghana ICT sector and has evolved and extended its reach to include companies which have taken efforts to innovate their business through the adoption of technology.

At the eighth edition of the award, which held at the prestigious Movenpick Ambassador Hotel in Accra, Ghana, ATCON was honoured with the Telecoms Advocacy Award in Africa for its concerted effort in championing and advocating for an enabling environment for its members’ businesses as well as protecting their interests in the industry.

Receiving the award, National Treasurer of ATCON, Mrs. Aderonke Adeyegbe, appreciated the organisers for acknowledging the impact of the association in the growth of the industry, which is reflected in the overall economy.

She stated that such recognition would motivate the association to perform better by going extra mile in its advocacy efforts which so far has spurred an increase in the flow of Foreign Direct Investment to the sector and restore confidence in local investors.

“It would generally spur us to do more constructive and meaningful advocacies for the betterment of our members and sector within Nigeria and Africa as a whole.

We sincerely value this prestigious Award as it indicates that our efforts at removing all identified barriers to the continuous growth of the telecom sector did not go in vain.

“Our engagements with all relevant agencies to provide an enabling environment shall be reinvigorated in order to get government at all levels to make laws and policies that would further grow and develop the sector, so that Nigerian and Africans in general can reap the expected benefits of reliable and seamless telecommunications services”.

The award ceremony featured several exciting packages including extensive discourse bordering on ICT in Africa, industry networking as well as entertainment.