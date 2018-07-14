The Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has celebrated the life and times of the Spiritual Leader of Christ’s Chosen Church of God (CCCG) International, Most Senior Apostle Joshua Osasuyi, describing him as a spiritual leader, who worked vigorously for the peace and progress of the state.

Senior Apostle Joshua Osasuyi, who died at the age of 81, was the third General Overseer of Christ’s Chosen Church of God International, headquartered in Benin City, Edo State.

Obaseki lauded the late Spiritual Leader for his selfless service in advancing the cause of humanity and his contributions to the peace and development of the state and Nigeria in general.

The governor said, “I am saddened over the loss of one of the respected spiritual leaders in the state, Most Senior Apostle Joshua Osasuyi, who worked tirelessly to advance the cause of humanity and contributions to peace and development of Edo State and Nigeria.

“Apostle Joshua Osasuyi, who rose through the ranks to become the General Overseer of Christ’s Chosen Church of God never warried in praying and working for the peace and progress of the state. He featured prominently in our meetings with religiously leaders in the state and played key roles in our efforts to advance peace and development for the good of everyone.”

“I extend my heartfelt sympathy to the hierarchy and people of CCCG, and members of his immediate family over the loss of the great spiritual leader. I pray that God gives them the fortitude to bear the loss,” Obaseki added.