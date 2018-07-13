Microsoft Nigeria, in collaboration with Sidmach Technologies, recently organised a seminar tagged ‘Digital Transformation in Education’, to empower schools in Nigeria on world-class technological innovations that would aid effective management.

The programme which held in Lagos, offered proprietors, principals, head teachers, IT directors and other high level school administrators, first hand encounter with Microsoft’s Imagine Academy, Sidmach’s Smart School solution and SEAMs.

The Educations Programme Manager, Microsoft Nigeria, Ms. Jordan Belmonte, introduced Microsoft’s “Imagine Academy” – an IT package with over 700 courses including data and computer science, IT infrastructure to enhance productivity in schools.

She said the package will aid learning and prepare schools for a digital literacy curriculum, adding, “individuals can be put through on how to use such technology. Imagine Academy helps schools compete globally with international standard.”

In his remarks, the Educations Strategic Business Unit Manager, Sidmach, Mr. Ohwofasa Imoh emphasised on ‘Smart School’, an online portal which aids competitive thinking, cloud computing and organisation of information, noting that schools can get free trials of the software based on their interests.

He said webinars will be available for interested schools to break the barrier of distance, qnd that the solution will encourage real-time interaction between and among teachers, parents, students and other stakeholders of the school to monitor the administrative activities.

The Head, Creative Marketing and Brand Communications Sidmach , Mr. Akintunde Opawole also introduced Simple Electronic Assessment and Marking System (SEAMS), another technology solution that can aid academic management.

He explained that it is a transformation in assessment, testing and Computer Based Training (CBT) that helps digitalise examinations that are taken manually, as well as help curb the lack of alternatives in digital examinations.

“SEAMS doesn’t aim to replace teachers but enhance their performances as they can do more from the comfort of their homes and offices as some of its features include answer script capture, submission portal, real-time examination submission. “