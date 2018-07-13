Digital Terrestrial Television (DTT) service provider, GOtv Nigeria, has unveiled its line-up of exciting programmes for July. All through the month, subscribers will enjoy some exciting new and returning series, sports, including the about to be concluded 2018 FIFA World Cup, lifestyle and kiddies’ programmes. With four teams remaining in the tournament, customers have the opportunity to watch who will be crowned world champions, as GOtv airs the quarter-final, semi-final and final matches live on SuperSport Select 1 (channel 31) and SuperSport Select 4 (channel 34).

Lovers of Telemundo (channel 14) are in for a treat, as the hit telenovela, Lord of the Skies, returns on July 23, at 10pm for a second season. The drama also continues every weekday on Blood and Wine at 4pm, The Boss at 8pm and Woman of Steel 3 at 9pm.

On Zee World (channel 25), the new series, My Golden Home, will premiere Friday, July 13 at 6pm.

The story is based on a sweet, family-orientated and loving young lady called Abha, one of the daughters of a well-known and respected man, Thakur Uday Pratap Singh.

Through the tests and challenges of life, Abha always ensures that everything she does reflects positively on not only her, but also the reputation of her family. Returning this month on Nat Geo Wild (channel 51) with more teeth than ever is SharkFest. Nat Geo Wild’s supersized sixth annual SharkFest premieres Monday, 16 July 2018.

This year’s SharkFest is the No. 1 destination for factual shark shows, with new behaviours caught on camera in premiere special, 700 Sharks (Tuesday 17 July at 5pm); expert insights on why the world’s most massive shark species congregate in one region called “shark central” off the coast of South Africa in Big Sharks Rule (Wednesday 18 July at 5pm), a breakdown of why sharks are the apex oceanic predator in Shark v Tuna (Monday 16 July at 5pm) and scientific analyses of shark attacks and why they occasionally mistake humans for prey in When Sharks Attack (six episodes starting Monday 16 July at 6pm).

With the holidays around the corner, the tweens and teens are not left out on the fun as Nickelodeon (channel 62) brings All Stars: Ordinary People Becoming ‘Super Heroes’. The most popular characters from Live Action Series team up to be a part of this unique, funny and original tournament with a variety of themes each weekend driven by sports values! It airs on Saturday, 28 July and Sunday, 29 July at 11:55am.