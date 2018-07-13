President Muhammadu Buhari has been urged to sign the Disability Bill into law in view of its importance to physically-challenged persons.

According to a non-governmental organisation, Juremi Foundation, assenting to the bill would guarantee the rights and rehabilitation of over 25 million physically-challenged Nigerians.

The Head, Public Relations at the Foundation, Aisha Abubakar, stated this at a press conference in Abuja.

She said the foundation had scheduled July 21, 2018 for its disability awareness walk in Abuja, the nation’s capital.

The event, she said, would take off from Eagle Square to Unity Fountain, adding that it is not only meant to draw attention to the bill but also to create awareness and sensitise the general public about the importance of creating equal opportunities for physically-challenged persons in the society.

Abubakar said the walk tagged Juremi – Ability in Disability (J-AID Walk) is expected to attract over 5,000 individuals.

She said: “As a foundation, we are in support of the Disability Bill. And that is the reason why we are trying to create more awareness. Because this bill is very important. There are discriminations taking place against people with disabilities. Some in their working place, they hardly cope becuase they are not disability friendly. Even in banks there are lots of places where people with disabilities have difficulties assessing such institutions.

“And that is what Juremi Foundation is all about. And we are already parterning with people who are in the forefront of this bill to see that Mr President signs this bill into law. We have to give people equal opportunity because they are also human beings. They are never lesser human beings.”

