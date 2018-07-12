Emma Okonji

With over 100 million daily active users and a growing number of Truecaller Pro subscribers, the company has reintroduced the much requested ‘Who Viewed Your Profile’ feature for its Pro subscribers.

The feature allows users to see who has viewed their profile, keeping them prepared for which calls to expect and from whom.

Speaking on how the technology solution works, the management of Truecaller said it’s Pro users will receive a notification when another user has viewed their profile using Truecaller.

It was, however, clarified that if someone is simply searching for another person’s and come across a similar profile, such will wont trigger a Who Viewed My Profile notification, unless they tap on the profile.

Depending on the user’s privacy settings, contact information such as phone number or additional information that a user may have added, could be hidden. Users will still have to send a contact request for their details.

Users can always control who views what information on their own profile by going to the ‘Privacy Center’ in the settings of their Truecaller app.

When a user becomes a Pro subscriber, they can toggle on or off private mode, which means that the other user will not be notified that you have looked at their profile.

This is a first of many new Truecaller Pro features that the company will be releasing. In the coming weeks, the Pro feature will be rebranded to premium and the company will be adding more features to make communications safe and efficient.

People use Truecaller to stay ahead. It helps them know who’s getting in touch, filter out unwanted calls and SMS, and focus on what really matters.