Jonathan Eze

The Standards Organisation of Nigeria Training Services (STS) Centre has received certification by the Chartered Quality Institute (CQI) and the International Register of Certified Auditors (IRCA) as an Approved Training Partner (ATP).

The SON Training Centre can now offer certified courses by the two international institutions.

A statement from the office of the Director General, Mr. Osita Aboloma, in Abuja disclosed that the certification was a precursor to the international accreditation of the STS courses and part of the overall repositioning of the agency’s services for global competitiveness.

Aboloma stated further that the certification was to ensure that appropriate systems and processes are in place and continuously maintained to provide effective and efficient management, development and operational delivery of CQI and IRCA certified courses to industry, government and non-governmental organisations as well as private individuals in Nigeria.

He explained that the recognition was attained following provision of huge resources at the SON Ogba training facility, concerted efforts of the staff of the STS as well as a rigorous assessment to establish that CQI and IRCA Certification criteria were met.

CQI and IRCA certified courses offer some of the best trainings for quality, environment, services and auditing professionals in the world, given its global recognition and approval by employers and industry. They also provide a boost to practitioners’ employment prospects, he said.

The courses to be offered according to the statement will be at three levels, namely Foundation, Internal Auditor and Transition as well as Lead Auditor and Conversion courses.

It stated further that part of the criteria for the maintenance of the STC certification are CQI collection of direct delegate feedback; analysis of the pass rates; annual self-assessment; desktop documents review and on-site validation visits.