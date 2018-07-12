• Says there has never been so much bloodbath in Nigeria

Seriki Adinoyi in Jos

Former Military Head of State, General Yakubu Gowon (rtd) has charged the military to ensure that the bad eggs in the service accused of complicity are shown the way out and prosecuted to exonerate it from such accusations.

A statement by the palace spokesman, Alex rwang’Pam said General Gowon gave the charge when he paid a visit to the the Chairman of Plateau State Traditional Rulers’ Council and Gbong Gwom Jos, Jacob Gyang Buba in his palace in Jishe to condole him over the loss of lives as a result of recent attacks by herdsmen in his domain.

The Gbong Gwom Jos is the highest traditional title in Berom tribe in the state, which was massively attacked recently.

The former head of state described the attacks as horrific and inhuman, especially as the people attacked and killed were defenceless and innocent, stressing that he received the news of the attacks, while in London and had earlier under-estimated the magnitude of loses until he was shown the gory images of the aftermath of the incidents.

While praying for comfort of those that lost their love ones in the attacks and the wounded persons in the hospital, and also in the displaced persons’ camps, Gowon lamented that after the gory sight of the civil war in the 1960s, he had never seen such large-scale deaths as being witnessed today in Nigeria.

Responding, the Gbong Gwom Jos expressed appreciation for Gowon’s concern, insisting that the core issue behind the continuous killings and displacement of his people was a strategic plan to take over their land.

The royal father appealed to Gowon to add his voice to prevail on the federal government to ensure the return of all displaced persons to their ancestral homes and land, adding that land is the only asset of economic value to the common man.

According to him, it is the responsibility of the government at all levels to ensure that such assets are not illegally and forcefully taken away by any individual or terror groups.