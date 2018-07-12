Given the spate of indiscriminate killings around the country, some analysts believe this is the ideal time to have State Police in Nigeria. To them, the need to ensure security of human lives far outweighs any fear of private armies controlled by governors or duplication of federal police duties. To you, is the time finally ripe for creation of State Police in Nigeria?

ABIMBOLA AKOSILE

* State Police is good but we should be careful that governors don’t start running them like civil service where they owe salaries for months. Our lawmakers should study how state police operates in America before passing it into law. Lastly, it means no more security votes for governors to embezzle.

– Mr. Feyisetan Akeeb Kareem, Ogwashi-Ukwu, Delta State

* Time has come for state and community policing. The idea of a federal system means decentralisation of governance. Those who fear about funding and control of state police are not sincere. The same federal Police budget that is not transparently and accountably spent should be shared to states.

– Mr. Anonymous, Lagos State

* State police is long overdue because of killings, but can state governors pay their salaries as at when due? Security agencies should be overhauled to better fight insecurity.

– Mr. Gordon Chika Nnorom, Public Commentator, Umukabia, Abia State

* It is over-ripe, not only the creation of State Police, but also for vigilante groups be recognised for their vital services in rural areas, as these communities are prone to attacks by herdsmen, Boko Haram e.t.c. No one is safe.

– Mr. Dogo Stephen, Kaduna State

* State police is the road to go but with caution. We must check proliferation of arms in the country and it will be naive to think that mere creation of state police will ameliorate the present security challenge.

– Mr. Paul Jideofor, Dept. of Languages, FCT COE, Zuba, Abuja

* Well, with constant killings by herdsmen without solution, it is time to have state police. But can state governors afford to pay their salaries and equip them to fight crime and other vices?

– Mrs. Ijeoma Nnorom, Lagos State

* Yes, the creation of the State Police is overdue, but some states may find it difficult in funding their Police Forces. Governors must be accountable for the personnel and equipment. Policing is a serious security issue.

– Mr. Michael Adedotun Oke, Founder Michael Adedotun Oke, Foundation, Federal Capital Territory, Abuja

* State Police works in other advanced climes. The real fear should be the abuse of autonomous power once instituted. Much more, can these states afford the resources to maintain these personnel?

– Ms. Nkeiruka Abanna, Lagos State

* Yes. Given the spate of indiscriminate killings nationwide today, territorial security is imperative. Some political big-wigs, cabals e.t.c employ thugs to unleash mayhem on others. USA, France, Germany, USSR, even Lagos state e.t.c already enjoy dividends of state police.

– Mr. Apeji Onesi. Lagos State

* It is long overdue. It’s working for Canada and other countries that adopted it. The Federal Government and state Governors should adopt the idea to help curtail incessant killings in Nigeria.

– Miss Janet Adeyemi, Calabar, Cross River State

* Due to the height of insecurity in Nigeria and the helplessness of the present government, it is high time we got a state police system. Thank God the National Assembly has kick-started the process.

– Mr. Sonny Okobi, Media Practitioner, Lagos State

* Time has finally come for state police. A country as large as Nigeria can’t adequately be protected by one central police. The only problem I foresee is funding. States with enough resources should go ahead while those without should wait a while.

– Mr. Austine Nwanya, Solid mineral consultant, Abuja

* State Police has always been necessary in Nigeria because it is a big country, in land mass and population. State Police should have been in place since the return to civil rule in 1999.

– Mrs. Ada Agina-Ude, Lagos State

* Yes, the current happenings in our country justify the calls for State Police, which can help check insecurity. The governors are presently handicapped; they are just Chief Security Officers in name.

– Mr. JohnKen Ogwuegbu, Owerri, Imo State

* No, because over-ambitious Governors and mischievous money-bags can hijack them for selfish purposes. Political instability, insecurity, corruption, poverty, weak civil society organisations e.t.c. are all at the whims of ambivalent governors and overlords.

– Miss Apeji Patience Eneyeme, Badagry, Lagos

* Indeed, time has finally come for State Police, who will know all their areas and protect the people. Those of us who witnessed the National Assembly Police back then saw how diligent they were. State Police is overdue.

– Hon. Babale Maiungwa, U/Romi, Kaduna

* Stormy clouds of insecurity are gathering, and the alarming acts of terrorism are not felt by the executive chiefs of security. But now some selected cabals are feeling the pinch of insecurity, so the time is ripe for state police in Nigeria.

– Mrs. Roseline Ncharam (JP) Owerri, Imo State

* The clamour for State Police is getting deafening. But, we need to conduct pilot programmes in each geopolitical zone, say, one state per zone over a two-year period. Let’s be sure we won’t get any bitter after-taste. Then we decide!

– Mr. E Iheanyi Chukwudi, B.A.R. Apo, Abuja

* We often use the USA as a model of democracy and true federalism, and it has the New York Police Department (NYPD). When are we going to get the Lagos State Police Department (LSPD? Nigeria is too big to be run from Abuja. Let there be devolution of power.

– Mr. Anthony Ororho, Lagos State

* The need for State Police has assumed a larger-than-life dimension in the face of widespread killings across the country. The earlier this scales through at the National Assembly, the better for us all and for our safety.

– Mr. Olumuyiwa Olorunsomo, Lagos State

* State police is overdue in Nigeria. Our country is too vast to have a single police structure. In fact, we need council, municipal, state and federal police e.t.c as it operates in federal systems like Nigeria. The earlier we adopt multiple policing system, the better for us. God bless Nigeria.

– Mr. Odey Ochicha, Leadership Specialist, Abuja

* I don’t think state police is necessary. Commissioners of Police should answer to Governors as Chief security officers of their states and not the federal government. It is unconstitutional for the federal government to keep usurping the authority of governors, and yet blame them for the security breaches within their domains.

– Mr. Buga Dunj, Jos, Plateau State

* State police is long overdue in Nigeria to help stop all these killings all over the country. I believe the state and the community police will help checkmate insecurity in Nigeria, headed by the native people who know the terrain very well and without federal interference.

– Mr. Nduanya Egbuna, Political Scientist, Enugu

THE FEEDBACK

Yes, it has: 18

No, it hasn’t: 2

Others: 3

Radical tip: Multiple Policing!

Total no of respondents: 23

Male: 17

Female: 6

Highest location: Lagos (9)

Next Week: Is Emergency Declaration on Corruption Enough?

PMB recently declared emergency on corruption in a bid to tackle the biggest setback to Nigeria’s development process. But some analysts believe the declaration should also lead to a lifestyle audit on public officials. To you, is the declaration of emergency on corruption in Nigeria sufficient to tackle the scourge?

Please make your response direct, short and simple, and state your full name, title, organisation, and location. Responses should be sent between today (July 12 & Monday, July 16) to abimbolayi@yahoo.com, greatbimbo@gmail.com, AND abimbola.akosile@thisdaylive.com. Respondents can also send a short text message to 08023117639 and/or 08188361766 and/or 08114495306. Collated responses will be published on Thursday, July 19