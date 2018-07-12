As part of its corporate social responsibility (CSR), Guaranty Trust Bank Plc (GTBank) has announced the launch of a social impact challenge that would fund dozens of innovative ideas designed and executed by members of the public.

Tagged #SimpleChangeBigImpact, the initiative invites individuals and groups to pitch ideas with the potential to enrich the lives of those in their communities and receive funding from the bank to execute the change.

This, according to a statement from the bank, was the latest in a long line of CSR initiatives by GTBank designed to foster socio-economic development across the country.

The bank explained that its Adopt-a-School initiative and Football Education Programmes had helped thousands of young students excel in and outside the classroom, while its Autism advocacy had remarkably raised the social consciousness and societal support for people living with Autism and other developmental disabilities.

Now, with the social impact challenge, the bank stated that it hopes to invest directly in the social infrastructure of at least 20 communities nationwide.

To participate in the initiative, interested person(s) are expected to pitch their idea in a one-minute video which they will share using the dedicated hashtag.

“The video pitch should contain the potential of the idea, how it will be executed and the budget required to get it done.

“The ideas must be executable within 120 hours and will be chosen by a combination of public endorsements on social media and expert assessments by the Bank.

“The expert assessment will focus on the creativity, relevance, unique impact of the idea as well as the feasibility of executing the idea within the stipulated timeframe,” the statement added.

Commenting on the CSR initiative, the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of GTBank, Mr Segun Agbaje, said, “We are excited to organise an initiative that will showcase not just the ingenuity and creativity of Nigerians, but also their passion for making a positive social impact in their communities. “This Social Impact Challenge reflects the premium we put on innovation and collaboration and demonstrates our commitment to giving back to society.”