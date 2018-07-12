Indigenous oilfields service conglomerate, AOS Orwell, has announced its significant achievement in the expansion of local content footprint in Nigeria by locally assembling and delivering 16 Actuator Valves for use in the Abo Floating, Production, Storage and Off-loading, (FPSO) unit on behalf of BW Offshore.

According to a statement by the company, this feat was achieved in conjunction with AOS Orwell long standing strategic partners and original equipment manufacturers (OEM), Emerson – Bettis and KACE Valves.

The Abo FPSO Life Extension Project (LEP) operated by BW Offshore on behalf of ENI Energy – Nigeria Agip oil Exploration (NAE) was designed to ensure extended operational design life for the facility.

The project includes upgrades to the existing topside laterals, exterior, accommodation and marine systems. AOS Orwell was contracted for the provision and supply of Actuated Valves – Shut down Valves (SDV) and Blowdown Valves (BDV) in the Main Gas Compressor (MGC) Trains B and C of the Abo FPSO.

The scope of work comprise project management, design engineering documentation review, Valve and Actuator mechanical assembly and integration, customer witnessed Factory Acceptance Test (FAT), and delivering of assembled Valve and Actuator to the customer on schedule.

General Manager, Services, Process Management Division (PMD), AOS Orwell, Mr. Abumenre Odigie, said: “This is a significant achievement in the vista of our operations and speaks to the position of our company as pioneers in the industry.

“The assembly of the 16 Valves and Actuator locally, apart from saving time and money, has brought this activity closer to the customer to witness the Factory Acceptance Test (FAT) first-hand, the assembly, integration and functional tests of the Valves and Actuators while complying with global standards.”