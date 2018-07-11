Adedayo Adejobi

Only a return to time tested Omoluabi principles of probity, honesty, temperance and commitment to community goals rather than that of self will make Nigeria great again.

This was the conclusion as prominent Southwestern leaders recently gathered at the first summit of Yoruba socio-cultural organisation, the Omoluabi group, held at the MITROS Events Centre, Abeokuta, Ogun State.

The event with the theme: ‘Omoluabi Principles: A Call To Return’, had in attendance many Yoruba leaders, including Emeritus Archbishop Ayo Ladigbolu, who opened the summit with a thought provoking perspective on the Omoluabi ethos, while Professor Banji Akintoye presented the lead paper. Other distinguished speakers included Senators Mojisoluwa Akinfemiwa and Femi Okunrounmu.

According to Okurounmu, “It is lack of Omoluabi values that has led to the current reign of low integrity, dishonesty and bad governance being experienced generally across Nigeria.”

He stressed that today’s youths ought to become value driven at early age similar to the likes of the late Chief Obafemi Awolowo and Dr. Nnamdi Azikiwe. He concluded by expressing his faith in groups like the Omoluabi.

According to him, “With initiatives and groups like this, Nigeria will no doubt reach her desired destination.”

On his part, Archbishop Ladigbolu admonished that “as parents and leaders, we must always think of the legacy we wish to bequeath on our children and country.”

Lead speaker, Professor Banji Akintoye, was full of praises for the host city Abeokuta and the legendary political juggernaut, the late Chief Obafemi Awolowo. The professor, however, did not spare the present government in Nigeria.

He stressed that Nigeria stopped growing 54 years ago when the system of government changed from federalism to the unitary system of government.

Akintoye emphasised the need for Yoruba to become bold again and take their place of leadership in Nigeria.

According to him, “The fact that Yoruba belong to Nigeria does not mean we should forget our destiny of global leadership.”

Other speakers, including Akinfemiwa, stressed the need for senators, governors, ministers and even presidents to be first Omoluabi before vying for any office. That it is only an Omoluabi who would not abuse or steal while in office.