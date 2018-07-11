Francis Sardauna in Katsina

As part of measures to raise the consciousness of motorists on safety issues on the highways in Katsina, the Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC) in the state on Wednesday said it had apprehended 32 motorists for various offences ranging from overloading, violation of traffic rules and driver’s licence.

The arrest, according to the commission, was under its operation “Taron Dangi”, which is in synergy with the Vehicle Inspection Officers (VIO)), Nigeria Police Force (NPF) and other critical stakeholders.

The state Public Education Officer of the Commission, Abdullahi Ibrahim, who disclosed this in a chat with THISDAY on Wednesday, said that the most prevalent traffic offences committed by the offenders included driver’s licence violation, overloading, non-use of seat belt and over speeding, among others.

Ibrahim said the operation was aimed at carrying out full-fledged enforcement on erring traffic offenders as it concerned the critical offences in Katsina metropolis and its environ.

He added: “The use of phone while driving; an offence that is regarded as critical due to its ability to distract drivers, it is most at times misunderstood by erring offenders as making or receiving calls while driving.

“It actually infers checking time on your phone while driving, texting while driving, it also infers the use of phone in whatever way, while driving, the antidote to this is simply parking to conveniently make or pick your call, check time on your phone or use your phone as you please.”

While appealing to motorists plying the state’s roads to cooperate with the corps for the safety of all road users, Ibrahim said the commission would intensify its public enlightenment and advocacy programmes in collaboration with stakeholders to reduce accidents on the highway.

He, however, urged the personnel of the commission to put in their best towards the effective implementation of some important strategic goals which would help in saving lives of Nigerians.