Omololu Ogunmade in Abuja

The federal government Wednesday said it had made its position known on the alleged forgery of National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) exemption certificate by the Minister of Finance, Mrs. Kemi Adeosun.

Answering question from journalists at the State House after the weekly Federal Executive Council (FEC), the Minister of Information, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, said in as much as the NYSC which he described as part and parcel of the government had spoken on the matter, the government had equally spoken and had nothing more to add.

He said: “The government has spoken. NYSC is part of government and I have nothing to add to what the NYSC has said.”

