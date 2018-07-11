By Michael Olugbode in Maiduguri

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) Wednesday took to the streets of Maiduguri to sensitise Nigerians on the need to support the fight against corruption.

The staff of the commission were accompanied by members of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), civil liberty organisations and non-government organisations (NGOs) in the road match on the popular Kano/Jos expressway.

They carried with them during the match, placards with various inscriptions like: “Do not take or give bribe”, “ Say No, Our voices against corruption, economic and financial crimes”, “Nigeria is our country, we shall salvage it. Join the fight”, “Honest pays honest, dishonest pays dishonest”, “We shall win the fight against corruption”, “A better Nigeria for us and future generation”, “Stop corruption now.”

The head of the Borno/Yobe States office of the commission, Aminu Aliyu, who led the match for about 500 kilometres later address the public at the EFCC office in Maiduguri.

He said the occasion was to commemorate the African Anti-corruption Day, adding that the commission wants to sensitise the people on the need to support the war against corruption.

He said everyone is needed in the fight against graft, stressing that EFCC cannot work in isolation as information is needed from the people in order to go after corrupt officials.

Reading the speech of the acting chairman of EFCC, Ibrahim Magu, Aliyu said a day was picked to celebrate the war against corruption after the report of a high-level African Union (AU) panel chaired by former President of South Africa Thabo Mbeki indicated that Africa loses about US $50 billion annually through Illicit Financial Flow (IFF) out of the continent.

He said the effort and successes recorded culminated in making the year 2018 as the “African Year of Combating Corruption.”