The British Council and Cambridge International have given a recognition and outstanding Cambridge learner awards to 86 Nigerian students who have attained the highest marks in its Cambridge IGCSEs, Cambridge O Levels and Cambridge International AS and A levels.

The awards covered categories such as ‘Top in the World’ for learners who have gained the highest standard mark in the world for a single subject, ‘Top in Country’ for learners who have gained the highest standard mark in the country for a single subject, ‘High Achievement’, for learners who have achieved outstanding results in subjects which are not so widely taken and which, under the current criteria, would not qualify for ‘Top in Country’ Awards.

Other award include; ‘ Best Across’ issued to learners who have attained the highest cumulative standard marks over a set number of subjects taken in the November 2016 and June 2017 Cambridge examination series.

Speaking at the award ceremony held recently, in Lagos, the Regional Director, Cambridge International, Sub-Saharan Africa, Juan Visser congratulated the Cambridge top achievers in Nigeria, saying, “We are delighted that learners at our accredited schools continue to excel year in and year out. For over 800 years, the University of Cambridge has been one of the world’s greatest centres of learning. It created our organisation, Cambridge International, 160 years ago. “Now, as part of the university, we take that Cambridge standard of excellence to schools across the world. These awards put our students in the best place possible for their future education and we wish them all the best going forward. He also commended the dedicated teachers for their commitment and passion.

The British Council also awarded partner schools from the Partner Schools Global Network (PSGN) that exemplified best practice policies for equality, diversity and inclusion as we as child protection.

The Country Director, British Council in Nigeria, Lucy Pearson expressed the council’s commitment towards providing opportunities for young people to enhance their potential and possibilities for the future.

According to her, “ Our partnership with Cambridge International to organise this award programme is part of our commitment to encouraging young learners to strive for excellence in their academic pursuit. The British Council believes in a holistic approach to education which is driven by policies that ensure children are protected from abuse, exploitation, negligence and encourage equality, diversity and inclusion. We continue to provide platforms that ensure global standards are adopted in schools so that students can enrich their learning.

“Through our PSGN, which is the community of schools that offer a UK curriculum leading to exams, we also offer high-quality products and services that support our leaders, teachers, learners and parents. For us, the overall goal in partnership with school leaders and teachers, is to prepare young people to access opportunities available.

“Operating in Nigeria for over 70 years, the British Council is committed through our programmes in the arts, exams, enterprise and society to provide positive pathways for young people.”