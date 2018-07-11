About 300 farmers in Edo State are gearing up for a training programme on farm mechanisation organised by the Edo State Chapter of the Nigeria Cassava Growers Association in conjunction with the Dizengoff Nigeria, an agricultural technology company.

Special Adviser to the Governor on Economic and Development Planning, Mr. Joseph Eboigbe, said the state government was interested in supporting farmers in running commercial farms and has expressed support for the session, which is billed to hold on July 13, at the Motel Benin Plaza (Moat Wing) in Benin City.

He added that agriculture is a major fulcrum of the Governor Godwin Obaseki-led administration, which informed the increased interest in attracting and sustaining investments in the sector.

According to him, “The programme will present a good opportunity for farmers to be exposed to equipment and tools for commercial agriculture and provide them with options for expansion.”

The programme is tagged Farmers’ Open Day and will feature exhibition of tractors and implements, greenhouse, agro-consumables, knapsack sprayer and open filed irrigation, among others.

Chairman, Edo State Chapter, Nigeria Cassava Growers Association, Mr. Donatus Imaghodor, said Governor Obaseki will declare the event open, adding “The Nigeria Cassava Growers Association which is an umbrella body of Cassava Farmers in Edo State is partnering with Dizengoff Nigeria, an Agriculture and Communication Technology company in Nigeria, to organise this one–day training for 300 farmers in Edo State.”