At yesterday’s pre-match conference preceding today’s first semi final of the 2018 World Cup here between France and Belgium here at the St Petersburg Stadium, a funny scenario played out.

Remember the legendary Arsenal’s Thierry Henry? Yeah, the former Gunner is an assistant coach to Roberto Martinez. Henry who was part of Les Blues squad that won the 1998 World Cup at home was in the Belgian side as Eden Hazard and his teammates trained briefly at the main-bowl of the stadium, plotting how to beat France to the ticket to the final this evening.

Was Henry feeling awkward? Not at all, as a professional, he kept a straight face doing his job unmindful of whether his national team was the opponent. He truly exhibited professionalism.

Not one of the journalists that witnessed the scenario was disappointed with Henry. One burly Dutch reporter muttered to this reporter that he was going to pay special attention on the former Gunner to see his reaction if eventually Belgium beats France this evening. Whether Henry will celebrate is another matter entirely as a professional.