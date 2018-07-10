George Okoh in Makurdi

The Scout Association of Nigeria has promised to create scout groups in all the Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) camps in Benue State to alleviate the deplorable condition of victims of recent herdsmen attack on Benue communities.

The scout, led by its Chief Scout, Very Reverend Fr Mathias Opara, chief commissioner, national officers and state commissioners across the country on a sympathy visit to Governor Samuel Ortom disclosed that 500 youths in the camps will be recruited and taught scouting skills of adventure, traffic control, internal security, first aid, camp cooking and handicrafts.

According to Opara, “irked by the plight of children and youths as caused by the herdsmen attacks, the association, a pro-children/young people association was at the IDP camps to donate relief materials and create scout groups in all the IDP camps so as to introduce the children into scouting skills of adventure, traffic control, internal security, first aid, camp cooking and handicrafts and so far, about 500 children have been recruited and training has since commenced.”

He said the association intends to kit all IDP scouts with modern scouting uniforms and kits free of charge and lauded the effort of Aisha Wakil, a pillar of scouts in Borno State for contributing to the development of the Scout Hospital in Maiduguri that is taking care of victims of Boko Haram insurgencies.

In her remark, Wakil, prominent for her role in the negotiations for the safe return of the Chibok and Dapchi girls between the federal government and the Boko Haram, expressed shock at the high rate of humanitarian crisis in the state.

She promised to, with other notable Nigerians, see to the end of the protracted killings of the people of Benue State.

The association invested the Benue State Council President, Chief Judge of the state, Justice Adam Unum; State Patron, and Governor Samuel Ortom, State Patroness and wife of the Governor, Mrs. Eunice Ortom for identifying with the scouts.

It also commended the governor for the choice of toeing the path of peace rather than returning violence for violence in the crises between herdsmen and farmers in the state.

“The association acknowledged Ortom’s ranching policy which is aimed at bringing lasting peace between the farmers and herdsmen and his tireless peaceful engagements with prominent Nigerians.

“Upon this, the association sought the permission of the World Organization of Scout Movement (WOSM) for the international scout award of Messenger of Peace on the governor for his peace efforts.”

In their remarks, Ortom and the state chief judge pledged their commitment to the laws and promises of scouts bordering on duty to God and country.