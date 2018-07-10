James Sowole in Akure

The immediate past Deputy Governor of Ondo State, Alhaji Lasisi Oluboyo, on Monday said it was the power of prayer that exposed the killer of his daughter, Khadijat.

Khadijat, a 400 level Computer Science Student of Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba Akoko, Ondo State, was allegedly killed by her boyfriend, Adeyemi Alao.

Alao was said to have buried the Khadijat remains in his room at Okearo area of Akure and placed a mattress on her grave.

Speaking with journalists yesterday in his Akure home, the former deputy governor stated that her daughter was killed for ritual purposes by her boyfriend who invited her to his house.

“The boy killed her for ritual purposes. It is not that the girl was not well-fed. The lady did not go there on her own volition,” he said.

Oluboyo showed journalists the picture of the grave dug by the boy in which the remains of her daughter was buried and covered with a mattress on which the boy was sleeping.

“The boy dug a grave in his room, buried her and put his foam on the grave and was sleeping on the grave.

“She was not found under the bed, the boy has no bed.

“When we tried our best, we organised prayers. When we finished with the prayers, we learnt he got the heat and said he cannot continue.

“We were told he rushed out and confessed to his sister. He said this is what I did; I cannot cope anymore, help me carry a sack. The sister rushed to the father and narrated the story,” Oluboyo said.

The former deputy governor said they initially thought the matter was a kidnap case because a message was sent that they should wait for a negotiating team.

He said the message was sent with one of the numbers in her daughter’s bag because she had four mobile telephone numbers.

“We got to know that Khadijat was missing on July 2. Somebody called us that she was missing, we started looking her.

“We got in touch with her friends in the school. The closest friend told us that they finished lecture on Thursday. They took the same motorcycle to their houses.

“On Friday, they had no lecture, but when the friend got to the lecture room on Monday and did not see her, she started calling her numbers.

“I sent the money for her feeding on Friday; the usual thing was that when she got bank alert, she would call me back to thank me. But that day, I did not get any response from her. I told her mother, and she started calling her. The phones were switched off.

“But by Monday, we started calling her number and it did not get through. Later, the phone rang, they picked it and we were hearing underground sound. The phone switched off again. Later, we got a text that the mouth piece of the phone is not good and that she would call when she changed the SIM card to another phone. With that, we thought everything was settled. We were still waiting anxiously for the call,” he said.

Oluboyo said from what the boy’s father told him, Khadijat and Adeyemi were dating and that they met each other at Adeyemi College of Education, Ondo.

“When we started looking for the girl, the father called me, he said he is the father of Adeyemi, he said my daughter came to their house on Thursday and left on Friday morning.

He said she used to come in the past but stopped suddenly, and that she is the type of girl he wanted his son to marry.

The former deputy governor said: “I now said we are not talking of marriage and that we are looking for her. The man called and started praying.

“When we called, the boy said she came on Thursday and left on Friday. It was the power of the prayer that forced the boy to rush out and confessed to his sister.

“To me, I don’t want anything. God’s judgment is more than human’s verdict. The danger is that if you allow him to go scot free, he would do it again.”

The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Femi Joseph, said the Commissioner of Police, Mr. Gbenga Adeyanju, would address journalists on the matter.

He said the command had begun investigation on the matter.