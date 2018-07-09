Switzerland has started diplomatic forage in Kenya to strengthen trade, economic and political relations.

The President of the Swiss Confederation, Mr. Alain Berset, arrived in Kenya on Sunday for a three-day official visit to open new vistas and cement existing relations.

Berset will hold bilateral talks with President Uhuru Kenyatta and the two leaders are also expected to explore areas of collaboration under Kenyatta’s Big Four agenda.

The agenda is food security, affordable housing, manufacturing, and universal healthcare, according to State House in Nairobi.

The areas of cooperation highlighted for the visit include the Swiss Development Agency’s work in Kenya’s Arid and Semi-Arid Lands regions, as well as the Swiss for life project in Kakuma Refugee camp, which is home to thousands of South Sudanese refugees.

Other areas of cooperation are IGAD-Switzerland cooperation, and Swiss support to Kenya’s Big 4 Health Pillar.

Early this year, the Swiss Embassy inaugurated in Kenya its new embassy building in Nairobi.