By Laleye Dipo in Minna

The depot of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) in Pago Minna, Niger State, was yesterday gutted by fire.

Our correspondent gathered that when the fire started from the depot at Pago, petrol flowed into the surrounding gutters, which attracted some youths, who started scooping fuel from the leaking pipes, which later caught fire

“These youths and black marketers started scooping the fuel before the whole place went up in flames” a security oficial told our correspondent.

It has been confirmed that no life was lost in the pipeline explosion.

The security official said tragedy was averted by the combined efforts of NNPC security men and some policemen around the area.

According to the security men, the flame and thick smoke enveloped the whole area causing pandemonium and confusion.

However, the security men, it was learnt, chased away all those around, while many families quickly evacuated their relations and property.

Public Relations Officer of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps, Alhaji Ibrahim Yahaya, when contacted said “for now we have not been able to ascertain the extent of damage”

Ibrahim, however, hinted that some arrests had been made in connection with the incident.

Director General of the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), Ibrahim Inga, also confirmed that no life was lost because of the timely intervention of security operatives.

“It is not how long you live that matters but how much impact you made while you live.

“Everybody is talking about Abiola because of the life he lived.

“We should all endeavour to live lives that will make people remember us even when we are gone,” he said.

Balogun prayed for the repose of the soul of late Abiola and also offered prayers for his family and the entire nation.

NAN reports that members of the June 12 movement laid a wreath on Abiola’s grave,showering encomiums on him.

The event attracted life-time friends and associates of late Abiola as well as many members of his immediate and extended family members.