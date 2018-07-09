Emirates will be operating extra flights to Jeddah and Medina to help facilitate travel for pilgrims heading to and fro the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for Hajj.

The airline said it would be operating 33 additional flights to Jeddah and Medina from August 6 to 31, in order to support the journey for pilgrims expected to travel to the Holy City of Mecca during Hajj this year.

Emirates explained that these services would run parallel with its regularly scheduled services to Jeddah and Medina, noting that these additional flight services are available to travellers holding a valid Hajj visa.

This year, top inbound destinations Emirates is expecting Hajj pilgrims to come from are Pakistan, Senegal, the United States, the UK, Australia, Indonesia, the Ivory Coast and Nigeria.