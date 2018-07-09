In line with on-going tertiary education reforms by Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, the Edo State Institute of Technology and Management (ESTIM), Usen, also known as Edo State Polytechnic, has opened a Central Laboratory for industrial research and capacity building.

Speaking with journalists in Benin City, the Rector of Edo State Polytechnic, Professor Abiodun Falodun, said, “We opened the laboratory as part of ongoing effort to reposition the Institute to improve academia-industry collaboration, boost entrepreneurship and skill acquisition, and prepare our students for work in the industries.”

According to Falodun, “with the opening of the Central Laboratory, we are positioning this institution to become a one-stop-shop for industrial and biomedical analysis, among others. The academic staff of the institution will get the chance to improve their skills in line with global trends in the use of industrial equipment.”

He added that the Central Laboratory will offer services to indigenous industries, tertiary institutions including Universities and Polytechnics and strengthen the relationship between the academia and industries.

“The facilities at the Central Laboratory include: Atomic Absorption Spectrophotometer (ASS), Infrared Spectrophotometer, UV-Visible Spectrophotometer, Flame Photometer, freeze dryers, Gas Chromatography (GC), FTIR, pH meters, Colorimeter, Polarimeter, Rotary evaporatorsete,” he said.

Prof Falodun explained that the laboratory provides a range of services, which includes testing of products such as plant tissues (herbals/extracts), soil samples, water, and industrial raw materials and foods.

According to him, “Phytochemical screening at the lab covers quantification of secondary metabolites and antioxidants; toxicological Assays. We also offer training services, undergraduate/ post-graduate training; and pharmacological screening.”

He said industries that require the services at the laboratory include oil palm companies such as Okomo Oil, Presco; food and beverage companies such as Guinness Nigeria; Government agencies in-charge of water analysis, pharmaceutical companies, water factories and chemical industries.

He said the idea of the laboratory is to have all testing at the Polytechnic at a centralized site, which helps to harmonise research, increase multi-disciplinary collaboration and ensure sustainability.