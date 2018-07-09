•Arrests 10 suspects

Senator Iroegbu in Abuja

The troops of 301 Artillery Regiment (General Support), Nigerian Army have averted a communal clash over a disputed land between Biliri and Shongom Local Government Area (LGA) of Gombe State following a timely intervention.

The Director of Army Public Relations (DAPR), Brig-Gen. Texas Chukwu, in a statement Monday, said the troops immediately mobilised to the troubled spots on getting the information about the impending crisis.

Chukwu said 10 suspects believed to be the masterminds of the trouble were arrested by the troops.

He listed the items recovered to include; one AK 47 rifle loaded with 28 rounds of 7.62 mm (Special) ammunition; and ne G3 rifle loaded with 21 rounds of 7.62 mm (Special) ammunition.

Others are: One double barrel gun, 10 locally fabricated guns, 39 cartridges, three knives, four knock out bangers, one round of 9mm ammunition, bottles of gun powders, locally fabricated rounds, and assorted charms.

He reminded members of the general public to report any suspicious movements or activities to the nearest security agency for prompt action.

In another development, the troops of operation Lafiya Dole in conjunction with the Civilian Joint Task Force while on clearance patrol at Mallam Matsari village encountered Boko Haram terrorists.

But the terrorists fled the village on sighting the troops and a female child abandoned by the terrorists was rescued.

Chukwu said efforts were being intensified by the troops to get the fleeing members of the Boko Haram terrorists.