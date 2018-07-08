Victor Ogunje in Ado Ekiti

The Nigerian Medical Association (NMA), Ekiti chapter, has counseled the security agencies operating in the state to sustain the peace being enjoyed by the citizens before, during and after the Saturday’s July 14 governorship election in the state.

The doctors said for improved productivity in the health sector, government must place high premium priority on the welfare of members

and overhaul facilities in the state hospitals.

The medical body commended the security agencies for maintaining peace and order in the state, saying this trend must be sustained for Ekiti to have a free, fair and credible poll on July 14.

The doctors said their members have been put on alert on the need to respond promptly to any emergency situation arising from the ongoing electioneering to safeguard the lives of the masses.

At a press conference in Ado Ekiti on Saturday, the new NMA state chairman, Dr. Tunji Omotayo, urged the successor of Governor Ayodele

Fayose to upgrade facilities in primary, secondary and tertiary hospitals to be able to meet the mandate of improved healthcare delivery to the populace.

At its election of July 4, 2018 held after the annual general meeting (AGM) in Ado Ekiti, Omotayo took over from Dr. Sunday moya, who led the union for two years, while Dr. Tunji Olaoye emerged the Secretary, Dr. E.K. Ariyibi (Vice Chairman 1), Dr. Funmilayo

Egbedi(Vice Chairman 2), Dr Tunji Ipinnimo(Assistant Secretary 1), Dr Bamidele Atiba( Asistant Secretary 2).

Others include: Dr. A.L. Oluwayemi (Treasurer), Dr. Temitope Jolayemi (Financial Director), Dr Titilayo Adetoyinbo (Publicity Director), Dr. Omoya (Ex-Officio 1) and Dr Kenneth Onyebuilo (Ex-Officio 2).

The NMA boss said the state may not get it right in the area of improved healthcare if the lives of patients are being committed into the hands of hungry medical practitioners.

“Doctors are ever ready to support the electoral process, though we are not politicians. If you saw what our members did when a prominent politician was shot recently, you would see that we have capable hands who can respond to even critical situation.

“But it is dangerous to commit the lives of patients into the hands of hungry doctors. So, our welfare must be prioritised by payment of all our allowances and salaries as and when due.

“The government must also improve on medical facilities, by changing the obsolete ones. A medical expert without the proper tools is meaningless.

“And for doctors to be proficient, government must do more for training and retraining of specialists for public to have easy access to specialists in all fields without the need to travel outside of the state to seek care,” he said.

Omotayo called for the strengthening of the value reorientation in all schools to curb the rampancy of drug abuse in Ekiti.