•Vow to deal with troublemakers

Senator Iroegbu in Abuja

Inspector General of Police Ibrahim Idris has approved the deployment of 30,000 personnel for Ekiti election and also directed that a robust and elaborate security arrangement be implemented to ensure peaceful, credible, free and fair governorship election on July 14.

The Force Public Relations Officer (PRO), Jimoh Moshood, in a statement Sunday, said Deputy Inspector General of Police, Department of Operations had been deployed to the state and will be assisted by an Assistant Inspector General of Police, four Commissioners of Police, eight Deputy Commissioners of Police and 18 Assistant Commissioners of Police.

He said each senatorial district will be manned by a Commissioner of Police.

Moshood said the DIG will implement and coordinate the security operations, and also supervise the deployment of security personnel for the elections throughout the 2451 Polling units/voting points, 177 Wards and the 16 LGAs of the state.

“To ensure adequate security and safety of life and property before, during and after the elections, the IGP has graciously approved the deployment of Thirty thousand (30,000) Police personnel to Ekiti State for the Election. The personnel comprising Police Mobile Force (PMF) Units, Counter Terrorism Unit (CTU), the Special Protection Unit (SPU), the Anti Bomb Squad (EOD), Conventional Policemen, the Armament Unit, personnel of FCIID and the Sniffer dogs section. Four Policemen and two others from other security agencies will be on duty at each polling unit throughout the State. The Police Mobile Force (PMF) to be headed by a very Senior Officer will provide security at the RAC, Super RAC and collation centres,” he stated.

He said two Patrol Surveillance Helicopters, five additional Armoured Personnel Carriers, 10 Armoured Personnel Vehicles and 250 Police patrol vehicles were deployed throughout the state including difficult terrains.

He said other security and safety agencies who are members of Inter-Agency Consultative Committee on Election Security (ICCES) in the State were also deployed to complement the Nigeria Police Force during the election.

The Force PRO stated that as part of additional measures to guarantee a peaceful and credible election, the IGP will on Monday attend a stakeholders’ and peace accord meeting of all the 35 political parties participating in the election and their flag bearers, INEC officials, election observers and other accredited stakeholders in Ado-Ekiti, Ekiti State.

He stressed that Police officers and personnel of other security and safety agencies deployed for the elections were under strict instructions to be polite and civil but firm in the discharge of their duties and other responsibilities.

According to him, they are to provide adequate security for the electorate, INEC officials, movement of election materials, the accredited election observers and other individuals and bodies that have statutory roles in the conduct of the election, at the polling units, Collation Centres and INEC Offices throughout the period of the election.

He stated: “Special security identification tags will be worn by all security personnel deployed for the election. No personnel of any security agency will be allowed to move to any other location other than where they were deployed throughout the election period.

“Security personnel attached to public office holders and politicians will not be allowed to follow their principals to the polling units or collation centres throughout the election. Security personnel are hereby warned to desist from escorting their principals and politicians to polling units and collation centres during the election. Any deviant security detail will be apprehended and dealt with accordingly.”