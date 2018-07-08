The Diocese of Lagos, being the oldest Anglican Diocese in Nigeria has ordained new clergy men who will aid the continuity of God’s work.

The colourful ordination service was witnessed by members of the denomination in their thousands who thronged the venue to honour the historic occasion.

While delivering the sermon,The Diocesan, The Most Revd Dr Ephraim Adebola Ademowo OON FNAL, who happens to be the most senior Anglican Bishop by consecration in the whole of Nigeria, -having been a Bishop for almost 30 years, and in the ordained ministry for 46 years urge Christians to keep to their faith and maintain focus even in the face of persecution.

He also admonished all never to lose direction adding that salvation remains the foundation to Christians lifestyle either as ordained or as Lay.

Other dignitaries that graced the occasion were Lord Bishop of Anglican Diocese of Igbomina West, The Rt Rev Jide Adebayo as well as different ranks and the legal luminaries of the Diocese, led by the Chancellor of the Premier Diocese, Hon Justice Adedayo Oyebanji.